Checking in on former Bengals who made their Week 1 debuts with other teams
- Bates had the best performance of the bunch
- Hurst scored a TD
- Perine had over 70 yards from scrimmage
Samaje Perine had over 70 yards from scrimmage in Broncos debut
Samaje Perine spent four seasons with the Bengals and it was a bit of a shock when he left and signed a two-year deal with the Broncos this past spring. The Bengals leaned on Perine a lot during his time in Cincinnati and even more so when Joe Mixon had to miss time.
In his first-ever game with the Broncos, Perine ran the ball eight times for 41 yards, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. He also caught four passes for 37 yards, giving him a total of 78 yards on the day. He's probably not enough of a factor to help the Bengals in their abysmal loss to Cleveland but seeing him succeed elsewhere will definitely make fans miss him more.
Eli Apple serviceable in Dolphins debut
The Bengals opted not to re-sign Eli Apple and his trash-talking ways and he signed with the Miami Dolphins this summer. Apple will probably be thrust into a bigger role due to Jalen Ramsey missing a chunk of the season with an injury and he did all right in his debut. PFF gave Apple an overall grade of 62.1 and a coverage grade of 57.9 in his first-ever game as a 'Fin.
It could have been better for Apple during his Dolphins debut but it also could have been way worse. Bengals fans know that story all too well having watched him over the past two years.
Jessie Bates had the best performance of the Bengals' departures with his two interceptions. After him, Hurst probably had the next-best performance with Perine in third. Hopefully, Bell improves, as Bengals fans will always be rooting for him.