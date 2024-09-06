Chiefs rookie receiver provides new nightmare fuel for Bengals fans ahead of Week 2 matchup
Many Cincinnati Bengals fans who were watching the season-opening Thursday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs probably shared some similar thoughts. The first thought probably went something like, "Man, Baltimore's offensive line doesn't look so hot this season."
The second thought was probably something about how Lamar Jackson still looks to tuck and run at the first available opportunity on seemingly every play. The third thought, though, probably sounded something like this: "How they hell did the league let Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs get a speedy, dangerous receiver like Xavier Worthy?"
The Bengals must be ready for Xavier Worthy in Week 2
The Chiefs selected Worthy late in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he's already looking like he's going to be a major weapon for the defending champions. On the very first touch of his career, Worthy took a reverse toss all the way to the house, and he made Baltimore's defenders look like they were moving in slow motion in the process.
Then later in the game, Worthy blew past his defender and found himself wide open in Baltimore's secondary. It took Mahomes little time to find the rookie receiver for his second touchdown of the game.
Worthy's potent production was a main reason that the Chiefs were able to open the season up with a 27-20 victory over Baltimore, and it certainly looks like Kansas City has a new star receiver in the making.
Game-planning for Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the rest of Kansas City's offense was hard enough already, and now there's a potentially game-changing new weapon in the mix. Cincinnati's coaching staff will have to make an immediate adjustment, as the Bengals are scheduled to face off against the Chiefs in Kansas City in Week 2. If Worthy wasn't already going to be a focal point of the game plan, he assuredly will be now.