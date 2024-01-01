Chris Jones had a spicy message for Ja'Marr Chase following Chiefs win over Bengals
"Try again."
The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs have had a fun rivalry going on in recent years and the Chiefs have won the past two match-ups. Both of those games also happened to end the Bengals' season, much to the delight of the Chiefs.
Ja'Marr Chase had some choice words heading into this match-up, as per tradition when he's gearing up for a game against the Chiefs, noting that Kansas City doesn't have a superstar on its defense.
Well, Chris Jones had a response to Chase, who finished with three catches for 41 yards. After the game concluded, Jones told Chase to "try again".
Chris Jones tells Ja'Marr Chase to "try again" after he said Chiefs didn't have a superstar on defense.
The trash talk is what has made this rivalry worth paying attention to and Jones and the Chiefs got the last laugh this time. Maybe when these two teams square off in 2024, Chase and the Bengals will get the last laugh.