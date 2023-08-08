Cincinnati Bengals 2023 season betting preview: Super Bowl odds, win total prediction, prop bets and more
The Cincinnati Bengals were a field goal away from advancing to the Super Bowl for the second straight year but ultimately fell short.
Now, they're trying to make another run at the Big Dance with a loaded roster in 2023.
Bengals fans suffered a scare early in training camp when Joe Burrow went down with a calf strain. Thankfully, it doesn't seem to be too serious and there's a chance he's ready to go by Week 1.
In this article, I'm going to break down all of the available betting odds for the Bengals this season, including their projected win total and their odds to win the AFC North.
Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl 58 odds
Oddsmakers like the Bengals' chances to finally win a Super Bowl. At +1000, they have the fourth-best odds to win Super Bowl 58, behind only the Chiefs (+600), Eagles (+800), and Bills (+900). Their implied probability of lifting the Lombardi Trophy is 9.09%.
If you bet $100 on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl, you'd profit $1,000 if they're able to achieve the feat.
It goes without saying that the biggest obstacle in the Bengals' way is Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Burrow vs. Mahomes seems destined to be this era's version of Manning vs. Brady as the two quarterbacks will duel it out year after year for AFC superiority.
We'll see if the Bengals can best them and the rest of the AFC this season.
Cincinnati Bengals win total prediction for the 2023 season
The Bengals' win total is at one of the highest amongst all NFL teams at 11.5.
Twelve wins is a tall order for any team, especially in an ultra-competitive AFC. If they want to reach 12 wins again this season, they'll need to step up defensively, especially in the absence of their safeties from last season. Jessie Bates signed with the Falcons in the offseason and Vonn Bell left for Carolina.
The Bengals ranked just 13th in the NFL in net yards per play last season, so they may not have been as statistically dominant as their record indicated.
Sorry Bengals fans, but I think an 11.5-win total projected is one win too many. I think they take a slight step back at 11-6 this season but are still firmly inside the playoff picture.
Cincinnati Bengals odds to win AFC North
The AFC North might just be the most competitive division from top to bottom this season. The Bengals are currently the betting favorite at +150, meaning a $100 bet would profit a bettor $150 if they're able to win their third straight title.
Even the Steelers, who are projected to be the worst team in the division, has a chance at winning it.
Nothing will come easy in the AFC North this season, but there's no arguing the Bengals deserve to be favorites.
Cincinnati Bengals odds to win AFC
Cincinnati Bengals odds to make the playoffs
An AFC North crown isn't guaranteed for the Bengals, but they have an extremely good chance to at least make the playoffs. At -290 odds, they have an implied probability of 74.36% to make another postseason appearance.
You would have to bet $290 to profit $100 on them to make the playoffs this year.
Best Cincinnati Bengals season-long prop bet
Ja'Marr Chase Regular Season Receiving Yards Leader (+750)
My favorite Bengals player prop bet for this season is Ja'Marr Chase to lead the NFL in receiving yards at +750 odds. Chase played in just 12 games last season, but still managed 1,046 receiving yards. He also finished seventh in receiving yards per game at 87.2.
Now heading into his third year in the NFL, I expect him to take a significant step forward in his production.
Joe Burrow will need to be healthy throughout the season for him to produce as much as he needs to in order to lead the NFL, but if he is then the sky is the limit for Chase this season. I love this bet at +750 odds.
