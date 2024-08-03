Cincinnati Bengals 2024 preseason schedule: Full list of games
Preseason football is nearly upon us. No, the preseason isn't quite as exciting -- or meaningful -- as the regular season, but it is the precursor to games that actually count. Plus, the preseason affords ample opportunity for players on the roster bubble to show why they deserve a spot on the regular season roster. It's always interesting to see who is able to make the most of that opportunity.
The Cincinnati Bengals will play a total of three preseason games before they kick off the regular season at home against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 8. Here's a brief breakdown of Cincinnati's preseason slate.
Game 1: Saturday, Aug. 10 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:00 p.m. ET
The Bengals will kick off the preseason at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- a team they aren't scheduled to play during the regular season. In fact, the Bengals won't face off against any of their three preseason opponents during the regular season.
The game against the Bucs will definitely be one for Bengals fans to keep an eye on, because star quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to play in the contest -- albeit likely in a very limited capacity. Burrow has taken just three total preseason snaps in his entire career.
"I'm excited for it," Burrow said of playing in the preseason. "I'm just excited to get these reps, and have these reps and [to] get better right now."
The game against Tampa Bay could very well be the only game that Burrow plays in the whole preseason.
Game 2: Saturday, Aug. 17 at Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. ET
Cincinnati's second preseason game will come on the road against the Chicago Bears. The game will come after the Bengals share a joint practice with the Bears. It will be interesting to see how much Cincinnati's starters play in this game, if at all. It certainly wouldn't be surprising if Burrow didn't play, and the same could be said about a plethora of other first-stringers.
The Bears will be handing the keys of the offense over to the top overall pick from the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams. Perhaps Cincinnati's defense will get an early look at him in this game.
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 22 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 8: 00 p.m. ET
Like the game against the Bears, the contest against the Colts will come after a joint practice between the two teams. The game represents the final opportunity for the Bengals to get things right before the regular season gets rolling, but again it's fair to wonder if any of the starters will even see the field. The game against the Colts also represents a final opportunity for bubble players to make a positive impression, as cut day is scheduled for just five days after this final preseason contest.