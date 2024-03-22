Bengals 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Tee Higgins traded, Cincinnati moves on
The Bengals finally make it happen.
By Ryan Heckman
With their first selection in the second round, the Bengals go to the trenches on the defensive side of the ball. It's one of the most pressing needs across the entire roster, and Cincinnati goes straight after it by selecting Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske.
In Fiske, the Bengals are getting an interior lineman without as much mass as some of his peers at the same position. But, Fiske makes up for it with a whole lot of athleticism and firepower. The guy scored as the top overall, athletically, at his position at the Combine. Cincinnati gets a guy who can rush the passer and is extremely active from the interior, and he'll make a big impact from Day 1.
With their second pick in the second round, the Bengals start adding to that wide receiver room to make up for the loss of Higgins and take some pressure off Ja'Marr Chase. Michigan's Roman Wilson is the pick here. The 5-foot-11 Wilson is simply a competitor, plain and simple. This guy goes up and competes for every 50/50 ball no matter how big or strong the defensive back might be.
Wilson was one of the standouts at this year's Senior Bowl, winning many one-on-one reps and proving he has what it takes to be, at the very least, an effective WR2 at the next level. Michigan's offense wasn't too flashy and didn't ask the passing game to do much, so numbers aren't going to blow you away. But, Wilson is an absolute player. And, the Bengals aren't done yet.