Bengals 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Tee Higgins traded, Cincinnati moves on
The Bengals finally make it happen.
By Ryan Heckman
With their second pick in a row, the Bengals go wide receiver, and this one might even be more exciting of a pick than the previous one. Western Kentucky's Malachi Corley is one of the most electric players in the draft. He stands out after the catch more so than just about any other wideout in this class.
Corley takes it personally when the first man tries to bring him down. He is the true "YAC" king of the draft. The guy simply won't bow down to the first tackler. He just won't. Go watch his film, and it's almost hilarious watching him, time after time, make the first would-be tackler miss. He never gets tackled on the first attempt. Between Chase, Wilson and Corley, this offense is going to be a thrill to watch.
Later in the third round, the Bengals go back to the well with a defensive lineman. Like I said, this is an area fans have been worried about. Cincinnati needs to pack some talent and depth on, here, and that's why Michael Hall Jr. is a strong selection.
At this year's Senior Bowl, Hall was seen holding his own on a few reps against Jackson Powers-Johnson, which is ironic that they'd be teammates at this point. Hall, as a third-round talent, is a solid value. He's somewhat undersized, and that's probably the biggest knock on him. But, he makes up for it with sheer effort. Hall isn't going to be caught out of position or without going full effort. The guy attacks every single rep with the same demeanor.