Bengals 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Tee Higgins traded, Cincinnati moves on
The Bengals finally make it happen.
By Ryan Heckman
Funny enough, the Bengals go with Ohio State products on back-to-back picks. In the fourth round, they find a steal in Buckeye tight end Cade Stover. This year's tight end class isn't necessarily too deep beyond Brock Bowers and Ja'Tavion Sanders. But, Stover is a nice consolation prize here in the middle rounds.
Standing 6-foot-4 and having a good combination of athleticism and strength, Stover is your prototypical receiving tight end who can do a few things well. He has dependable hands and the athleticism to stand out in the receiving game, but is also tougher to bring down after the catch at times. He'll bring competition to the position and quite possibly may end up as the starter.
Not that Joe Burrow's injury should be overly worrying to the Bengals, but you can never be too safe. And, with many teams opting to keep three quarterbacks on game days, drafting a guy like Jordan Travis in the fifth round is a sneaky, fun selection here.
The Florida State quarterback plays football like he's in the back yard, which can be extremely fun to watch at times. It can also get him in trouble. But, he won't have any pressure to come in and do much right away. Instead, he's a great developmental prospect for the Bengals to work with.