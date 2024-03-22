Bengals 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Tee Higgins traded, Cincinnati moves on
The Bengals finally make it happen.
By Ryan Heckman
In the sixth round, the Bengals go with yet another center. It might seem unnecessary, but the value seems too good. Tanor Bortolini lit up the Combine and put on an athletic show. He's hard to pass up this late in the draft, and could potentially play guard as well, if need be. The Bengals should be focused on continuing to add as much talent as they can up front because, as they've learned, their so-called "solutions" across the offensive line haven't always worked out over the last few years.
With their first of three picks in the seventh round, the Bengals go with Louisiana Tech cornerback Willie Roberts. At 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Roberts has ideal size to play outside. He isn't overly quick, but fast enough. He excels in man versus zone and, last year, came up with nine pass breakups and one pick while giving up an opposing quarterback rating of just 66.0 when targeted.
Roberts won't come in with the idea that he'll start, by any means. But, as an added depth piece, he's worth the stash.