Bengals find a perfect Tee Higgins replacement in latest 7-Round Mock Draft
The Bengals don't even need Tee Higgins after this mock.
By Ryan Heckman
The Bengals finally add to the offensive line in Round 4 by going with Kansas offensive tackle Dominick Puni. At the NFL level, Puni will likely fit better at guard, but he has experience at both positions, which is valuable for the Bengals to have in case of injuries.
Round 4 is when the Bengals decide to address the defense, and Cincy starts trying to beef up their defensive line. Miami's Leonard Taylor III is the pick here at no. 115. Quick off the snap, you'll be able to tell quickly if Taylor is going to win a rep. His hands and feet are fast, and if he gets engaged just right, he's going to beat you. It's all about timing with him, though.
For the second pick in a row, Cincinnati goes defensive line with LSU's Maason Smith. Some scouting profiles will talk about his potential, but the fact that he's never been as consistent is the big concern. He has a ton of upper body power and is quick off the line of scrimmage with his first, initial pair of steps. Can he take his potential and focus in on being more consistent in the pros?