Cincinnati Bengals: All-time rushing leaders in franchise history
The Cincinnati Bengals have had some great running backs during their storied history. Who leads the franchise in rushing yards all-time?
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference
10. Boobie Clark (2,978)
Bengals RB from 1973-1978
With their 12th-round pick in the 1973 NFL Draft, the Bengals selected Boobie Clark out of Bethune-Cookman. He immediately made his presence felt in the Bengals' offense, rushing for 988 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 70.6 yards per game. That production earned him the Rookie of the Year award, which was much deserved.
Unfortunately, Clark never put up numbers close to that for the rest of his Bengals career. After he played his final game for Cincinnati in 1978, Clark closed out his career in Houston, spending the 1979 and 1980 seasons there and only rushing for 54 yards total during those two years.
9. Essex Johnson (3,070)
Bengals RB from 1968-1975
With their sixth-round pick in the 1968 NFL Draft, the Bengals nabbed Essex Johnson out of Grambling State. This was the first draft that the Bengals ever had and Johnson gave their new rushing attack a boost.
While Johnson got off to a slow start in Cincinnati, he came into his own during the 1972 and 1973 seasons. In 1972, Johnson had 825 rushing yards and in 1973, he had a career-high of 997 rushing yards.
Johnson spent eight years in Cincinnati and closed his career out in Tampa Bay where he played one year before his career came to a close.