Cincinnati Bengals: All-time rushing leaders in franchise history
8. Giovani Bernard (3,697)
Bengals RB from 2013-2020
The Bengals spent a second-round pick on North Carolina's Giovani Bernard in the 2013 NFL Draft. Bernard was a nice complementary back during his time in the orange and black stripes and was a major pass-catching threat.
In Bernard's first three years, he had over 1,000 scrimmage yards but he was never able to put up the same numbers he did as a rookie. That 2013 season saw Bernard finish with 1,209 scrimmage yards and eight total touchdowns.
As a running back, Bernard never had a 1,000-yard rushing season with his career-high coming in 2015 when he rushed for 730 yards on the ground. The first two years of his career saw him rush for a career-high five touchdowns.
Bernard signed with the Buccaneers in the 2021 season and played there for two years before calling it a career.
7. Harold Green (3,727)
Bengals RB from 1990-1995
With their second-round pick in the 1990 NFL Draft, the Bengals selected Harold Green out of South Carolina. His best season in the Stripes came in 1992 when he made the only Pro Bowl of his career by rushing for 1,170 yards and two touchdowns.
Green played in Cincinnati for six years before spending a year in St. Louis and then closed out his career after two years with the Falcons.