Cincinnati Bengals: All-time rushing leaders in franchise history
6. Cedric Benson (4,176)
Bengals RB from 2008-2011
The first player to appear on this list who wasn't drafted by the Bengals is Cedric Benson, who went fourth overall to the Bears in the 2005 NFL Draft. There was a lot of drama between Benson and the Bears, as the two conflicted over contract disputes, playing time, and Benson's off-the-field incidents.
After Benson was arrested for the second time in five weeks, the Bears released the Texas product in the summer of 2008 and the Bengals swooped in and signed him a few months later. Benson went on to show that he could be a dominant starting running back, rushing for more yards in his first year in Cincinnati than he ever had in Chicago.
Benson rushed for over 1,100 yards in 2009, 2010, and 2011 but the Bengals opted not to re-sign him in 2012 and he finished his career in Green Bay. The 2012 season was Benson's last in the NFL.
5. Joe Mixon (5,378)
Bengals RB from 2017-Present
With their second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Bengals selected Joe Mixon out of Oklahoma. Mixon came with a lot of baggage, as he punched a woman in 2014. Mixon had dropped in the draft due to his off-the-field issues but the Bengals decided to give him a chance.
Mixon put together his best seasons in 2018, 2019, and 2021, rushing for over 1,100 yards in each of those three seasons. The 2021 season was Mixon's best, however, as he had 1,205 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns, helping the Bengals get to the Super Bowl that season.
Mixon still has time to climb on this list but for now, he sits in the five-spot.