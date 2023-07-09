Cincinnati Bengals: All-time rushing leaders in franchise history
4. Pete Johnson (5,421)
Bengals RB from 1977-1983
With their second-round pick in the 1977 NFL Draft, the Bengals selected local product Pete Johnson out of Ohio State. Johnson led the Bengals in rushing yards in each of his seven seasons while donning the orange and black stripes.
In 1979, Johnson's third year in the league, the Ohio State product rushed for 865 yards and 14 touchdowns and tallied over 1,000 scrimmage yards and 15 total touchdowns. His only 1,000-yard rushing season was in 1981 when he dashed for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had nearly 1,400 scrimmage yards that year and 16 total scores.
Johnson's Bengals career came to a close in 1984 when the team traded him to the Chargers in exchange for fellow running back James Brooks. That ended up being Johnson's last year in the NFL.
3. Rudi Johnson (5,742)
Bengals RB from 2001-2007
With the 100th overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft, the Bengals added Rudi Johnson to their offense. As a fourth-round pick, there weren't a ton of expectations for the Auburn running back and he didn't see the field much early on.
In 2003, however, Corey Dillon struggled to stay healthy and that opened the door for Johnson to get onto the field and make a difference. In that 2003 season, Johnson rushed for 957 yards and nine touchdowns and had over 1,100 scrimmage yards.
Johnson's dominant season paired with Dillon's injuries led to Cincinnati trading Dillon to New England, which meant that Johnson was officially RB1 for the Stripes. He didn't disappoint, rushing for 1,454 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2004.
The next two years saw Johnson pass the 1,000-yard rushing mark and he had 12 rushing touchdowns in each of those two seasons. Unfortunately, injuries took a toll on him in 2007 and he was cut before the 2008 season got underway.