Cincinnati Bengals: All-time rushing leaders in franchise history
2. James Brooks (6,447)
Bengals RB from 1984 to 1991
The Bengals traded Pete Johnson to the Chargers in exchange for James Brooks. That ended up being an excellent trade for Cincinnati, as Brooks is second in rushing yards for the franchise while Johnson was out of the league a year later.
Brooks was a four-time Pro Bowler in Cincinnati and rushed for over 1,000 yards in three different seasons. His best year came in 1989 when he dashed for 1,239 yards and seven touchdowns. Unfortunately, not long after Brooks put up career highs, he started getting bit more by the injury bug and was traded to Cleveland in 1992 and quickly traded to Tampa Bay after that.
The 1992 season was Brooks' last in the NFL but he'd already more than made his mark on the Bengals. When his time in Cincinnati came to an end, he was the all-time leading rusher for the franchise but has since been passed.