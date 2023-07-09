Cincinnati Bengals: All-time rushing leaders in franchise history
1. Corey Dillon (8,061)
Bengals RB from 1997 to 2003
With their second-round pick in the 1997 NFL Draft, the Bengals nabbed Corey Dillon out of Washington and it was a pretty darn good decision for the organization.
Dillon was hot right out of the gates, rushing for 1,129 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie. He didn't win Offensive Rookie of the Year but he came pretty close to doing so, finishing second in the voting. What really stood out from his rookie year was in a blowout win against Tennessee when Dillon ran for an astounding 246 yards and four touchdowns. Unreal.
In Dillon's first six years, he rushed for quadruple digit yards each year and was an absolute force to be reckoned with. After six years of dominance, Dillon was injured in 2003 and finished with under 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career.
With Rudi Johnson waiting in the wings and proving himself in Dillon's absence, the former dominant running back became expendable and was traded to New England. He had the best year of his career in 2004 tallying over 1,600 yards in the regular season and helped the Patriots win a Super Bowl. He was released by New England following the 2006 season and retired soon after.