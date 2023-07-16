Cincinnati Bengals All-Time Starting Roster: Defense
Watch out, offenses!
The Cincinnati Bengals have had some incredible defensive players during their existence. If it was possible to field a team of the best Bengals defensive players of all time, who would make the cut?
It was hard to narrow it down but here's the Bengals' all-time defensive team that I came up with.
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference
DE: Carlos Dunlap, Eddie Edwards
Lining up at the two defensive end spots are Carlos Dunlap and Eddie Edwards. Dunlap was a second-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft and played in Cincinnati for 11 years. He finished his 11-year Bengals tenure with 472 tackles, 162 tackles for loss, 227 QB hits, 82.5 sacks, and 20 forced fumbles. The guy was insanely talented.
As for Edwards, the Bengals spent the third overall pick on him in the 1977 draft. Edwards spent all 12 years of his NFL career in Cincinnati, racking up 84.5 sacks during that time. With Dunlap and Edwards lining up as the defensive ends, it'd be a nightmare for whichever offensive line these guys were going up against.