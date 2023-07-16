Cincinnati Bengals All-Time Starting Roster: Defense
Watch out, offenses!
DT: Geno Atkins, Tim Krumrie
Shifting gears to the defensive interior, we have Geno Atkins and Tim Krumrie. Atkins was a fourth-round pick by the Bengals in the 2010 draft and went on to play 11 years in Cincinnati. During that time, Atkins notched 384 tackles, 172 QB hits, 100 tackles for loss, and 75.5 sacks.
Krumrie was a 10th-round pick in the 1983 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin who played all 12 years of his NFL career with the Bengals. He had 1,017 tackles and 34.5 sacks and rarely missed time. Krumrie has to be on the all-time defensive team because the guy was just unstoppable. This group of defensive tackles would be terrifying.
LB: Takeo Spikes, Reggie Williams
At linebacker, it'll be Takeo Spikes and Reggie Williams taking the field. Spikes was the 13th overall pick for the Bengals in 1998 and he played five years in Cincinnati. While he was with the Bengals, he had 571 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 16 defended passes, 14.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and five interceptions.
Williams is a no-brainer to be a part of the all-time defense as well. The former third-round pick played all 14 years of his pro career with the Stripes and had 63.5 sacks. This duo would be lethal.