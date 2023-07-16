Cincinnati Bengals All-Time Starting Roster: Defense
Watch out, offenses!
CB: Ken Riley, Lemar Parrish, Leon Hall
Moving into the secondary, we have two obvious entries at cornerback in Ken Riley and Lemar Parrish. I opted to include three cornerbacks now to reflect the current defensive formation the Bengals run so that meant I had to pick someone else and I went with Leon Hall.
Riley finally was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023 and it was a long time coming. The guy is an absolute legend having played 15 years, all of which were spent in Cincy. He was a good player throughout his career, proven by him earning All-Pro honors during his final season when he was in his mid 30s.
Parrish was an eight-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro during his eight years with the Bengals. He didn't spend his entire career with the Stripes but he's still considered to be one of the best cornerbacks in franchise history. Hall was the third choice here because he was terrific early on in his career.
Safety: David Fulcher, Tommy Casanova
To conclude the all-time defense, we have David Fulcher and Tommy Casanova at the two safety spots. Fulcher was a three-time Pro Bowler ane one-time All-Pro during his seven years in Cincinnati. The third-round pick in the 1986 NFL Draft finished his Stripes tenure with 31 interceptions.
Casanova was a second-round pick in the 1972 NFL Draft and while he wasn't in the league as long as the other guys on this list, he was dominant during the time he played. Casanova played all six years of his career in Cincinnati and finished with 17 interceptions while reaching three Pro Bowls and being named All-Pro once.