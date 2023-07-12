Cincinnati Bengals All-Time Starting Roster: Offense
This team would be unstoppable!
WR: Chad Ochocinco, AJ Green, Isaac Curtis
Maybe in a year or two, Ja'Marr Chase could make the cut here but for now, I'm sticking with the top three. Chad Ochocinco is a no-brainer, as he is arguably the best receiver in Bengals history and leads the franchise with 10,783 yards and 66 touchdowns through his 10 years with the team.
AJ Green played one less year than Ocho and had 9,430 yards and 65 touchdowns through nine seasons. Curtis played his entire 11-year career in Cincinnati and finished with 7,101 yards and 53 touchdowns during that time.
This trio would be unstoppable.
TE: Rodney Holman
Rodney Holman might have taken a few years to find his footing in the NFL but once he did, he was a dominant weapon for the Bengals offense. He finished his 11-year Bengals career with 4,329 yards and 34 touchdowns with his best season coming in 1989. That year saw the former third-rounder garner 736 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.