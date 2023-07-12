Cincinnati Bengals All-Time Starting Roster: Offense
This team would be unstoppable!
OT: Anthony Muñoz, Willie Anderson
The two tackle spots are easy to assign because they're the two best tackles in Cincinnati Bengals' history. Anthony Muñoz was the third overall pick in the 1980 NFL Draft and went on to play the entirety of his 12-year career in Cincinnati while racking up 11 Pro Bowls and nine All-Pros. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1998.
As for Willie Anderson, he was the 10th overall pick in the 1996 NFL Draft and played all but one of his 13 seasons in Cincinnati. He made four Pro Bowls and was named All-Pro thrice. With these two guys as bookends, Ken Anderson isn't getting touched.
OG: Bruce Kozerski, Max Montoya
Bruce Kozerski played various positions on the Bengals' offensive line during his time in Cincinnati but I'm slotting him in at left guard for this lineup. Kozerski was a ninth-round pick in the 1984 NFL Draft and spent his entire 11-year career in the Queen City. He'd also be a nice player to have in this hypothetical scenario because of his versatility.
At right guard, we have Max Montoya, who might be the biggest draft steal in franchise history. The team found him in the seventh round of the 1979 NFL Draft and Montoya went on to spend 11 of his 16 NFL seasons in Cincinnati manning the right guard spot. He was a four-time Pro Bowler (though one of those did come as a Raider).
C: Bob Johnson
Last but most certainly not least, we have Bob Johnson snapping the ball as the team's center. Johnson was the second overall pick in the 1968 NFL Draft and played for the Bengals for over a decade. He made it to one Pro Bowl in his inaugural season and would be the perfect option to be the all-time team's starting center for his versatility and talent.