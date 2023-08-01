3 contract extensions Bengals must consider during training camp
The Bengals should think about extending these players before the season kicks off
By Ryan Heckman
Tee Higgins, WR
If it weren't for Ja'Marr Chase, a few things would be even more apparent about Tee Higgins. Bengals fans already know that Higgins is easily a top-20, if not top-15 receiver in the league today. But, Chase absorbs the majority of air time and highlight reels, nationally. Higgins, though, has been as good and consistent as you could get from a young wideout.
Additionally, if Chase weren't in the picture, a Higgins extension would be far more feasible to get done and probably wouldn't have taken this long; that is, assuming he gets one in the end.
The 2020 second-round pick is part of one of the best draft classes in Bengals history. He is still just 24 years old as of January and is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. Last year, Higgins caught 74 passes for the second year in a row. He has also found the end zone consistently, scoring six times as a rookie, six more in his second season and seven in 2022.
Higgins is one of those receivers who can do it all. He's got the quickness, is a solid route runner and can come up with those big play type catches, despite being in Chase's shadow. Yes, Higgins can give you the big play, too, occasionally.
When Chase gets his extension, it's going to be for much more than Higgins' deal. At least, that's what one would assume. And that's also what makes this difficult. Do the Bengals come to an agreement on a fair extension for Higgins that also allows them to pay two other big names?