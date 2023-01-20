Cincinnati Bengals fans need to check out this Tee Higgins bobblehead
Cincinnati Bengals fans love their white-out uniforms. And they love wide receiver Tee Higgins. So, they're going to love this new, limited-edition bobblehead, too.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins put together another 1,000-yard campaign in 2022-23, with his final stat line being 74-1,029-7.
Now, he and the Bengals have a date with the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round this Sunday. The Bills are currently a 5.5-point favorite, but Joey B and the boys don't care about that.
If only they were wearing their white tiger uniforms... then they'd be favored by 100.
Luckily, FOCO has come up with the next-best thing - a limited-edition Tee Higgins 'White Tiger' bobblehead.
Check it out below.
From FOCO: "Trying to schedule a Tee time? Well, it'll ALWAYS be Tee Time in your collection when you gear up for every big play with this Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals White Tiger Bobblehead."
Only 144 of these are being produced and they will begin shipping in July. So if you want one - and we know you do - you need to get your pre-order in ASAP.
Available exclusively at FOCO, this can be yours for $80. Below, you can find additional item details.
- Portrays Higgins posing in his gameday uniform, ready to make the play of the game
- Thematic white tiger-striped backdrop and base that will look great in your collection
- Wordmark team name display and Bengal tiger accent on backdrop, ready to welcome you to the jungle
- Team logo display on front of base, in case there were any doubts where your allegiances lie
- Field-textured top of base
- Front name display so everyone knows who the face of your franchise is
- Handcrafted
- Hand painted
- Height: Approximately 8 in., base included
Don't wait. Head on over to FOCO now to secure your Tee Higgins bobblehead.
