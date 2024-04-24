Bengals ignore Tee Higgins situation in final 2024 NFL mock draft
By Ryan Heckman
Later in the second round, the Bengals seize an opportunity to solidify the guard position, rather than hoping Cordell Volson takes a step forward in Year 3.
Making a swap with the division rival Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati gives up a pair of third rounders in order to land a pick late in the second round, along with an additional selection in the fifth.
With pick no. 62 from Baltimore, the Bengals take Uconn guard Christian Haynes. He's as close to a surefire, Day 1 starter as you could get at the position, and this is an opportunity the Bengals had to take. Haynes is going to help in both protecting Joe Burrow but also plays with a finisher's mentality in run blocking.
Haynes is a four-year starter, a leader and someone who is respected and experienced. He'll have no problem coming in, right away, and making a significant impact up front.
The Bengals signed Zack Moss to be their lead back and still have Chase Brown who could emerge, but in the fourth round, it is borderline-impossible to pass on Wisconsin's Braelon Allen. The Badger standout recently received some props from and worked out with Derrick Henry, and Allen runs with a similar vigor. He's a difficult tackle and, once he's in the open field, his speed can be a bit surprising.
It's tough to find a workhorse running back in the mid-to-late rounds, but the Bengals did just that. Allen ran for nearly 3,500 yards in three seasons at Wisconsin, scoring 49 times on the ground as well.