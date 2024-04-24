Bengals ignore Tee Higgins situation in final 2024 NFL mock draft
By Ryan Heckman
Cincy has a bunch of picks late in the draft, now, and start the fifth round by taking a pair of teammates from Texas. First up, is offensive tackle Christian Jones. The Bengals have lacked depth on the offensive line since the day they drafted Burrow, and that's something they try to fix, here. Jones comes in as a 6-foot-5, 304-pound lineman with prototypical size and overwhelming hands. His strengths definitely lay within his length and hand usage, as he's able to control opposing defensive linemen by creating a virtual, impenetrable wall.
Jones could afford to get quicker in terms of footwork, but coming in as a backup, he'll provide strong depth right away, with the potential to develop into a starter.
While Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell are getting all of the praise, and justifiably so, their teammate, Jordan Whittington, should also end up hearing his name called on draft weekend. The 6-foot-1 wide receiver has the chance to come in and establish himself as the Bengals' WR4 or WR5, and potentially surpass Trenton Irwin as the third man on the depth chart.
Whittington brings size and strength, plus smart route running. He's not overly fast, therefore he won't come up with many big plays. But, he's a guy that will do the small things at a high level.