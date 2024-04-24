StripeHype
Bengals ignore Tee Higgins situation in final 2024 NFL mock draft

By Ryan Heckman

Cincinnati Bengals, 2024 NFL Draft
Cincinnati Bengals, 2024 NFL Draft / Thearon W. Henderson/GettyImages
CB. Johnny Dixon. Penn State

With the first of two sixth-round picks, the Bengals select Penn State cornerback Johnny Dixon. Playing alongside guys like Joey Porter Jr. and Kalen King has certainly rubbed off on Dixon, who plays with a similar, physical mentality. He plays the game with a ferocity that sometimes gets him in trouble, but it also allows him to make plays on the football.

Dixon will struggle playing catch-up, so he's not one you want to leave on an island. However, if the play is in front of him, there's a good chance he makes it. As a depth addition, Dixon is a great value in the sixth round.

DL. Jordan Jefferson. LSU

Later in the sixth round, the Bengals bolster their defensive line depth by snagging LSU's Jordan Jefferson. At 6-foot-3, 313 pounds, Jefferson is sneaky-fast for his size. He could afford to put some more muscle on his frame, but his quickness and shiftiness off the line of scrimmage is what's most appealing about his game. It makes him a threat against the run game each and every down. He's in the back field in a hurry on a regular basis. As a pass rusher, he'll need to get stronger. But, he'll impact the run game from Day 1.

