Bengals ignore Tee Higgins situation in final 2024 NFL mock draft
By Ryan Heckman
In the seventh round, the Bengals take another shot on a Day 3 wide receiver by going with UTSA's Joshua Cephus. They've cemented their faith that Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are playing next to one another, at least for 2024. But, the rest of the depth chart has yet to be configured.
Cephus has a shot to make the end of the roster because of his ability to run crisp routes and make plays after the catch. He won't overwhelm you with speed or athleticism, but Cephus is rather one of those guys who does his job and does it well. He'll move chains and, for the most part, has reliable hands.
Finally, the Bengals take a flier on a late-round pass rusher, going with Charlotte standout Eyabi Okie-Anoma. Okie-Anoma has dropped in stock over the years, primarily because of character issues. He's played for five different schools and has been let go from a couple of programs, including Alabama.
He has the speed and strength to succeed in the NFL, but work ethic and maturity will be the major question mark. If he can turn a corner and put his nose to the grindstone, Okie-Anoma might just be a draft gem in Cincy. But, he'll have to get out of his own way. The physical tools are certainly there.