4 wide receivers to target in free agency if Tee Higgins is tagged and traded
He's been a hot topic as of late, but what will the Bengals do?
By Ryan Heckman
Maybe the hottest topic of the offseason for the Cincinnati Bengals is what will ultimately happen with impending free agent wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Coming off an injury-ridden and underperforming season, Higgins still figures to command a lot of attention as a free agent. The Bengals, meanwhile, could hold all the power if they do indeed choose to use the franchise tag, as has recently been reported.
Yet, Higgins may still be traded even though he's given the franchise tag. In any event, if Higgins does wind up leaving Cincinnati in some fashion, the Bengals have some options in free agency to look at.
1. Gabe Davis
The current Buffalo Bills deep threat is a bit different than Higgins, but still has that bigger frame at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds. He isn't the possession guy that Higgins is, but Davis is more of the big play type. He's made a living on those plays, averaging 16.7 yards per reception over his career.
Buffalo may not pay him because of how much they're paying Stefon Diggs, and also due to the fact that he hasn't quite become the real WR2 they've wanted him to. Maybe, a chance of scenery is necessary for Davis, who is still highly talented. He's scored at least six touchdowns in all four of his NFL seasons and has had games where he's absolutely exploded.
Back in a playoff overtime loss to the Chiefs in 2022, Davis caught a record four touchdowns. He has big game experience against the best teams in the conference and would certainly help the cause in Cincinnati. Davis is set to turn just 25 years old in April, too, so he is just now entering the prime years of his career.