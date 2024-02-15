4 wide receivers to target in free agency if Tee Higgins is tagged and traded
He's been a hot topic as of late, but what will the Bengals do?
By Ryan Heckman
2. Marquise Brown
Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is an interesting case, because he's a former first-round receiver who still somewhat has that draft pedigree following him around. Some might still see him as that top-tier talent, although he hasn't quite become the WR1 many had hoped he'd be coming into the league five years ago.
At this point, he's only had one season with over 1,000 yards receiving and has caught only seven combined touchdowns the last two seasons. Now entering free agency for the first time after playing on his fifth-year option, Brown has the opportunity to get paid. But, how much?
According to Spotrac, his projected market value sits just under $15 million annually. If the Bengals could get him for a bit lower, say around $12 million annually, that would be a strong value. And, maybe they include some incentives for a guy who is still somewhat seen as an upper echelon type of receiver.
With some pressure taken off him from Chase, Brown could give the Bengals another potential big play threat.