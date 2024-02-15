4 wide receivers to target in free agency if Tee Higgins is tagged and traded
He's been a hot topic as of late, but what will the Bengals do?
By Ryan Heckman
3. Calvin Ridley
Calvin Ridley is a superbly-talented wide receiver, but my goodness, sometimes he's a mirage. Some games he shows up, while other games he completely vanishes. Now, to be fair, the same can be said for Gabe Davis, who we just talked about earlier.
But, Ridley is even more talented than Davis. When he's locked in, Ridley is a technician when it comes to route running. Coming into that 2018 NFL Draft, Ridley was looked at as, by far and away, the best route runner of his class.
Last season with the Jaguars, Ridley caught 76 passes for his second career 1,000-yard season (1,016) and hauled in eight touchdown receptions. After being suspended the entire 2022 season for violating the league's gambling rules, Ridley proved he didn't just remember how to play the game, but play it at a high level.
If the Bengals could get a locked-in Ridley, he'd be well worth spending the money on. And, he'd definitely come cheaper than Higgins. My guess is that Higgins would command a deal worth $5-$7 million more annually than the current Jags wideout.