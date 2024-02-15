4 wide receivers to target in free agency if Tee Higgins is tagged and traded
He's been a hot topic as of late, but what will the Bengals do?
By Ryan Heckman
4. Darnell Mooney
Finally, we come to probably the cheapest option on the table, here, in current Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney. There is a lot to be said about this situation in Chicago, as Mooney has historically had a great connection with quarterback Justin Fields. The two of them bonded early on in Fields' career, but Fields may not be around in Chicago much longer.
Mooney was also somewhat phased out of the offense last year, as D.J. Moore and Cole Kmet took on most of the targets. Mooney took a back seat after being Fields' favorite target previously. Because of his down-tick in production the last couple of seasons, Mooney will presumably come a little cheaper than he would have had he been a free agent two years ago.
In 2023, Mooney produced career lows in receptions (31), receiving yards (414) and touchdowns (one). Still, he is only 26 years old and has excelled as both a deep threat and a guy who finds his way open on intermediate routes. He's a different player than Higgins, altogether, standing just 5-foot-11. But, he has experience in both the slot and the outside.
If the Bengals wanted to save some money but get a quality player, Mooney is a good option.