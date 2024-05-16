Cincinnati Bengals full 2024 NFL schedule: Opponents, dates, times, TV info
It's finally here! The 2024 NFL schedule has officially been released by the league, which means that we now know all of the opponents, dates and times for the Cincinnati Bengals upcoming campaign.
Before diving directly into the full schedule, let's recap a few key components of Cincinnati's slate for 2024. Like all teams in the NFL, the Bengals will play 17 regular season games over the course of an 18-week schedule. As an AFC team, Cincinnati will have eight games at home and nine on the road in 2024. The NFL alternates that number every season.
As is the case every season, the Bengals will play each of the other three teams in the AFC North -- the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Brows -- twice; once at home and once on the road. That's going to be a tough task given the fact that all four teams in the division finished the 2023 season with a winning record, and the Bengals were the sole team from the division that failed to make the playoffs.
The Bengals also play one NFC division in its entirety every season. In 2024, that division will be the NFC East, which incliudes the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Washington Commanders. Two of those games are at home, and two will take place on the road.
The Bengals will open the '24 season at home against the New England Patriots, and they'll close the season on the road against the Steelers. In between those two games, there will be a whole lot of action and excitement.
Without further ado, here's Cincinnati's complete schedule for the 2024 season:
- Week 1: Sun., Sept. 8, New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 2: Sun., Sept. 15, at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBS
- Week 3: Mon., Sept. 23, Washington Commanders, 8:15 p.m., ABC
- Week 4: Sun., Sept. 29, at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., FOX
- Week 5: Sun., Oct. 6, Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 6: Sun., Oct. 13, at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m., NBC
- Week 7: Sun., Oct. 20 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 8: Sun., Oct. 27, Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m., CBS
- Week 9: Sun., Nov. 3, Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m., FOX
- Week 10: Thurs., Nov. 7, at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
- Week 11: Sun., Nov. 17, at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
- Week 12: Sun., Nov. 24, — BYE —
- Week 13: Sun., Dec. 1, Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 14: Mon. Dec. 9, at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
- Week 15: Sun., Dec. 15, at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., FOX
- Week 16: Thurs., Dec. 19, Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
- Week 17: (day TBD), Dec. 28-29, Denver Broncos, (time TBD), (TV network TBD)
- Week 18: (day TBD), Jan. 4-5, at Pittsburgh Steelers, (time TBD), (TV network TBD)
The schedule is finally out, but now the hard part comes next: Waiting for the season to start. The countdown is officially on.