Cincinnati Bengals full inactive list for Week 1 game against Patriots
The Cincinnati Bengals will kick off the 2024 NFL season today with a home game against the New England Patriots. While all the players on Cincinnati's roster are understandably eager to step foot on the field, some will have to wait a little longer than others.
While there are 53 active players on an NFL roster, each week teams must list some players on the inactive list, starting with the first week of the season. Players get added to the inactive list for various reasons. Sometimes the players are nursing minor injuries that require a little extra rest, or sometimes they're simply not expected to play anyway.
The point of the inactive list is to ensure competitive balance by making sure that both teams have the same number of players available. But some coaches, like former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll want to get rid of the inactive list altogether.
“Why do we have a limited number of guys dressing every week?” Carroll said back in 2014. “These guys are fantastic players that work their tail off. Why can’t we have 53 guys dress and get them all out there? Everybody could do that, We’re paying them."
Carroll said that 10 years ago, but the inactive list is still part of the NFL's regular routine. So, below you'll find the full list of inactive players for both the Bengals and Patriots ahead of their Week 1 clash.
Bengals full inactive list for Week 1 vs. Patriots
Cincinnati listed six players as inactive for the season opener against New England including four rookies and star wide receiver Tee Higgins. Noticably absent from the inactive list, though, is star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who will suit up for Cincinnati to start the season. Here Cincinnati's full inactive list:
- Amarius Mims, Offensive tackle
- Kris Jenkins, Defensive tackle
- Tee Higgins, Wide receiver
- Kendric Pryor, Wide receiver
- Cedric Johnson, Defensive end
- Tanner McLachlan, Tight end
Patriots full inactive list
New England listed seven players as inactive for the game against Cincinnati, including five offensive players. Here's the full list:
- Sidy Sow, Guard
- Javon Baker, Wide receiver
- Zach Thomas, Guard
- Demontrey Jacobs, Offensive tackle
- Eric Johnson, Defensive tackle
- Curtis Jacobs, Linebacker
- Joe Milton III, Quarterback