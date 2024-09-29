Cincinnati Bengals full inactive list for Week 4 game against Panthers
The Cincinnati Bengals will look to bounce back from an underwhelming start to the season and get their first win of the year against the Carolina Panthers, who are coming off of a 36-22 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. The victory was the first of the season for Carolina, and it came after the team made a major change at quarterback.
The Panthers opted to bench Bryce Young, the top overall pick from the 2023 NFL Draft, in favor of veteran Andy Dalton, who Bengals fans are quite familiar with. Dalton spent the first nine seasons of his career as a member of the Bengals, and he's the team's all-time leader in touchdown tosses with 204.
Now though, Dalton will be looking to hand Cincinnati its fourth consecutive loss to start the season, and basically end the team's playoff hopes in the process. Only one team in NFL history has gone on to make the playoffs after an 0-4 start.
It will take a full team effort from the Bengals to stop the skid and get their first win of the season, but unfortunately they'll be without a few players, as will Carolina. Below you'll find the full list of inactive players for both the Bengals and Panthers ahead of their Week 4 clash.
Bengals full inactive list for Week 4 vs. Panthers
Cincinnati listed four players as inactive against Carolina, including two tight ends and two defensive tackles. Here's Cincinnati's full inactive list:
- Sheldon Rankins, Defensive tackle
- B.J. Hill, Defensive tackle
- Tanner Hudson, Tight end
- Tanner McLachlan, Tight end
Panthers full inactive list
Meanwhile, the Panthers listed seven total players as inactive for the Week 4 matchup against Cincinnati, including four defensive players and three offensive players. Here's the list:
- Shy Tuttle, Defensive tackle
- Damien Lewis, Left guard
- Jarrett Kingston, Guard
- Tarron Jackson, Linebacker
- Mike Boone, Running back
- Tarron Jackson, Cornerback
- Lonnie Johnson, Safety