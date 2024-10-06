Cincinnati Bengals full inactive list for Week 5 game against Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals will play their first divisional game of the season today against the Baltimore Ravens. The game is the first of two between Baltimore and Cincinnati on the season, as the teams will meet again in November.
The game represents the start of an important stretch for Cincy, as three of their next six games come against AFC North opponents. The Bengals were able to pull out their first win of the season against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4, but that win won't mean much if they can't take care of business in some of those important division games, starting today against the rival Ravens.
Baltimore won both of the contests between the two teams last season, so the Bengals should have some added motivation to go out there and get a W (not that they need it).
The game will serve as a showcase for two of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL. Lamar Jackson has had some serious success against Cincinnati in his career, while Joe Burrow hasn't been quite as good against Baltimore. He'll be looking to break even against the Ravens (during the regular season) with a win.
But while both star quarterbacks will be out on the field, the same can't be said about all of the other players on the team's respective rosters. As is the case every week, both teams had to list some guys on the inactive list. Below you'll find the full list of inactive players for both the Bengals and Ravens ahead of their Week 5 clash.
Bengals full inactive list for Week 5 vs. Ravens
This will be updated when Cincinnati's full inactive listed is officially released approximately 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Be sure to check back!
Ravens full Week 5 inactive list
This will also be updated when Baltimore's full inactive list is relrased by the team.