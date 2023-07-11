Cincinnati Bengals head coaches ranked by career wins
Quite the group here.
There have been 10 coaches for the Cincinnati Bengals since the franchise's inception in 1968. The first to ever coach the Stripes was Paul Brown, who founded the team.
Brown coached the Bengals for seven years before retiring. It took a bit to find stability at the head coaching spot again as Bill Johnson and Homer Rice each only spent three years at the helm. Forrest Gregg came in during the 1980 season and led the Stripes to their first-ever Super Bowl appearance in just his second year captaining the ship.
Following Gregg's tenure was Sam Wyche, who led the Bengals to their second-ever Super Bowl in the 1988 season. He was let go after eight years leading the charge.
The next three coaches were Dave Shula, Bruce Coslet, and Dick LeBeau, none of whom finished with a winning record in Cincinnati. Marvin Lewis was then brought in and brought consistency to the Bengals, serving as their head coach for 16 years.
When Lewis and the Bengals finally parted ways, the team had to search for a new head coach for the first time in over a decade. They tabbed Zac Taylor as the franchise's 10th head coach and he's led the team to a Super Bowl appearance and another AFC title game appearance.
Let's rank every Bengals coach based on their win total.
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference
10. Homer Rice - 8 wins
The third head coach in Bengals history was Homer Rice, who the organization hired to take over in 1978. Rice had plenty of head coach experience, having coached the Cincinnati Bearcats for two years and at Rice University for two years.
Rice's 1978 Bengals won just four games and the 1979 season wasn't much better, as they only notched four wins in that season as well. The offense was decent during Rice's first year but dropped off tremendously in '79.
Rice left the Bengals following the 1979 season to take the Georgia Tech athletic director position where he served from 1980 to 1997.