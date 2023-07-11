Cincinnati Bengals head coaches ranked by career wins
Quite the group here.
9. Dick LeBeau - 12 wins
The eighth head coach in franchise history was Dick LeBeau, who was the Bengals' head coach from 2000 to 2002. He had spent a lot of time with the Bengals organization prior to being hired as the head coach.
From 1980 to 1983, LeBeau served as the Bengals' defensive backs coach and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 1984, a position he held until 1991. The defense started to drop off in LeBeau's final few seasons so the Bengals made a change and LeBeau joined the Steelers as their defensive backs coach.
In 1995, LeBeau was promoted to Pittsburgh's defensive coordinator and kept that job through the end of the 1996 season. He joined the Bengals in 1997 as their defensive coordinator and then was hired to be the head coach in 2000.
LeBeau's head coaching tenure didn't go well, as he totaled just 12 wins in three years. The Bengals went 4-9 in LeBeau's first year on the job, 6-10 in the second year, and the 2-14 record in 2002 was the final nail in the coffin. He was relieved of his head coaching duties and then went on to serve for 10 years as the Steelers' defensive coordinator.