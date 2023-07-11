Cincinnati Bengals head coaches ranked by career wins
Quite the group here.
7. Dave Shula - 19 wins
Dave Shula got his coaching start under his father, Don Shula, in Miami, serving as the Dolphins wide receiver coach from 1982 to 1985. In 1989, Shula joined the Dallas Cowboys as their offensive coordinator, which is a role that he held for two years before joining the Bengals in 1991 as their wide receivers coach.
Shula was hired as Cincinnati's head coach in 1992 at the ripe age of 32, making him one of the youngest head coaches in NFL history. Shula's Bengals and his father's Dolphins squared off twice, marking the first time(s) that a father and son head coach faced each other. Don Shula's Dolphins won both of those games.
Dave Shula resigned seven games into the 1996 season after his team started 1-6. He never had a winning record in Cincinnati and finished with just 19 wins in under five seasons.