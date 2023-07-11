Cincinnati Bengals head coaches ranked by career wins
Quite the group here.
6. Bruce Coslet - 21 wins
Bruce Coslet played for the Bengals for seven seasons as a tight end before moving into a coaching role. He started with the San Francisco 49ers in 1980 as their tight ends coach and then joined the Bengals in 1981 as their wide receivers coach, a role he held for four years.
Coslet was promoted to offensive coordinator in 1985 and held onto that role through 1989. Coslet was then hired to be the head coach of the New York Jets in 1990. During his four years in New York, Coslet led the Jets to two 8-8 seasons and the other two seasons were losing efforts.
After Coslet was fired by the Jets following the '94 season, he rejoined the Bengals as their offensive coordinator. After Shula resigned in 1996, Coslet was named the interim head coach and the Stripes went 7-2 under his tutelage.
Unfortunately, it was all downhill for Coslet from there, as the Bengals finished with losing records in each of his four seasons. He didn't finish out that full fourth season, resigning after an 0-3 start in 2000.