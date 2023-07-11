Cincinnati Bengals head coaches ranked by career wins
Quite the group here.
5. Zac Taylor - 28 wins
In 2019, the Bengals were searching for a new head coach for the first time in 16 years. They hired Zac Taylor, who had spent the 2018 season serving as the Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach. That year saw the Rams reach the Super Bowl behind their prolific offense so anyone on Sean McVay's coaching staff was a hot commodity.
In Taylor's first year at the helm, the Bengals were bad. They won just two games and both their offense and defense ranked in the bottom five in the league.
The benefit to finishing with the worst record in 2019 was that it netted Cincinnati the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and that meant the Bengals had the honor of selecting Joe Burrow with that number one pick. While the 2020 season only resulted in four wins for Taylor's Bengals, that was the last losing season he'd put together, at least as of this writing.
In 2021, the Bengals shocked the world by putting together a 10-7 record, winning the AFC North, winning their first playoff game in over three decades, and then reaching the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1988 season.
The 2022 season nearly resulted in another Super Bowl appearance but the Bengals came up just short.
While Taylor doesn't get a lot of the praise for the Bengals' turnaround, he's proven himself to be a player's coach and Cincinnati loves him. He can also move into the fourth spot on this list after the 2023 season.