Cincinnati Bengals head coaches ranked by career wins
Quite the group here.
3. Paul Brown - 55 wins
The first head coach in Cincinnati Bengals history was the same man who founded the team. Paul Brown had spent 17 years with the Cleveland Browns before he founded the Bengals, winning seven championships in Cleveland.
Brown was fired from his head coaching job with the Browns in 1963 and then was the GM and Bengals in their first season. In 1970, he led the Bengals to their first winning season and in 1975, his final year as the head coach, the Bengals put up their best season to date finishing with a mark of 11-3.
Brown led the Bengals to the playoffs in three of his seven seasons but the team was never able to get past the first round. Brown finished his Bengals coaching tenure with a record of 55-56-1, so he narrowly missed out on being one of the few head coaches in franchise history with a winning record.
Brown was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1967 and into the Bengals' Ring of Honor in 2021, which was the inaugural class.