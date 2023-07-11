Cincinnati Bengals head coaches ranked by career wins
Quite the group here.
2. Sam Wyche - 61 wins
The fifth coach in Cincinnati Bengals history was Sam Wyche, who was hired by the team in 1984. Wyche had played for Paul Brown in the first three years of the Bengals' existence and retired from playing in 1976. His first head coaching gig was with the Indiana Hoosiers in 1983 and he joined the Bengals the very next year.
During Wyche's eight years in the Queen City, he racked up 61 wins and 66 losses but led the Bengals to the Super Bowl during the 1988 season. The team was coming off three non-losing seasons when Wyche and the Bengals had a lackluster 3-13 season in 1991. Mike Brown fired Wyche following the season and he went on to coach the Buccaneers for four seasons.
Wyche is often considered as the best coach in Bengals history despite the losing record. The offense on his 1988 team was the best in the league and Boomer Esiason went on to win that year's MVP award.
Wyche finished with the second-most wins in Bengals history.