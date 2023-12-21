4 Bengals players and coaches who won't return in 2024
We try and predict some of the changes for this Bengals team next offseason.
By Ryan Heckman
4. Dan Pitcher, Quarterbacks Coach
This might be a bit of a wild card and bold prediction on my part, but stick with me. Unlike Anarumo, quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher could end up leaving Cincinnati on a positive note, and that note would be as an offensive coordinator hired elsewhere.
While the Bengals' offense hasn't always been great this season, Pitcher has done a great job with Jake Browning. People who aren't as familiar with the Bengals may not understand the unlikely story coming out of Cincy this year. Browning went undrafted back in 2019 and was with the Minnesota Vikings from 2019-2021 as a practice squad player.
This is a guy who hadn't played a single NFL snap in four years and, in his fifth season, finally got his shot -- and he's made it count. Pitcher has of course worked with Joe Burrow since being drafted out of LSU back in 2020 and deserves a whole lot of credit for what this Bengals offense is doing right now without their franchise passer.
As an underrated name who could go on to become an offensive coordinator, Pitcher may not be back with the Bengals in 2024, and that would be a bittersweet, yet deserved circumstance for the 36-year-old.