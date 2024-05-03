Bengals players who are on the roster bubble after NFL Draft
By Ryan Heckman
With the 2024 NFL Draft in the rear view, the Cincinnati Bengals now turn their attention to both filling out the rest of their roster and some potentially-tough decisions in the future.
Having added 10 draft picks last weekend, plus several undrafted free agents, the roster looks a whole lot different in Cincy. And, there's still time to make more additions via veteran free agency.
Specifically looking at the draft class from this year, though, which positions and players might we see influenced the most? There are some players who might find themselves on the outside looking in at a roster spot, now, thanks to the incoming rookie class.
Four veterans, in particular, are now firmly on the Bengals' roster bubble
Tanner Hudson, TE
Cincinnati not only signed free agent Mike Gesicki, but also opted to draft two tight ends. The Bengals took Iowa's Erick All in the fourth round followed by Tanner McLachlan out of Arizona in the sixth round.
Tanner Hudson signed with Cincy earlier in the offseason, but after the two rookie additions, along with the undrafted Cam Grandy out of Illinois State, he is certainly a roster bubble candidate. The 29-year-old has spent the past year and a half with the Bengals as mostly a practice squad member, but will have an uphill battle to stick around, now.
Jay Tufele, DT
The Bengals spent some pricy draft capital to try and rebuild their defensive line, with a second rounder used on Michigan's Kris Jenkins and a third rounder spent on Texas A&M's McKinnley Jackson. Both of these guys are now currently listed ahead of veteran Jay Tufele, as are B.J. Hill, Sheldon Rankins and 2022 third-round pick Zach Carter.
Tufele is fifth in line, at best right now, along the defensive front.
Allan George, CB
Mostly a practice squad player, veteran corner Allan George was pushed back a spot after the Bengals drafted TCU's Josh Newton in the fifth round, this year. With Newton sliding ahead of George on the depth chart, that makes the veteran fifth in line, in terms of outside cornerbacks, with Cam Taylor-Britt, D.J. Turner and D.J. Ivey ahead of him as well.
Cincy has Mike Hilton currently starting in the slot, so he's got a spot locked down. They also spent a seventh rounder on Diajahn Anthony.
Kwamie Lassiter II, WR
Finally, the receiving room is still going to be a position to watch going forward. It depends on what happens with Tee Higgins as to how the bottom of the order shakes out. But, for now, you have Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase locked in atop the chart, with Trenton Irwin and third-round pick Jermaine Burton set as third and fourth in line, for now.
Andrei Iosivas and Charlie Jones are currently fifth and sixth, which would leave veteran Kwamie Lassiter II as no. 7 in line. He wouldn't have too good a shot at making the final roster, barring an unbelievable summer.