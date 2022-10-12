Cincinnati Bengals players that we already know will be gone in 2023
Jackson Carman
The final player that we can probably assume won't be back on the Bengals roster in 2023 is Jackson Carman, another former second-round pick. Cincinnati passed on taking an offensive lineman in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft so they "made up for it" by drafting Carman in round two. The Clemson product played left tackle throughout college but the Bengals planned to kick him inside to guard.
After finally getting a chance to start at right guard, Carman was soon replaced by Hakeem Adeniji and never won back the starting gig. He still saw some playing time but Adeniji was the de facto starter.
Entering year two, Carman was expected to be the starting left guard for the Bengals. The team gave him what felt like every opportunity to win the job and he was outplayed by fourth-round rookie Cordell Volson, who despite a shaky start, has rebounded nicely.
After not securing the starting job, the Bengals started making Carman inactive on game days and his streak is currently three straight games where he hasn't even dressed for the game. Carman went from being the expected starting left guard to not even being active for games. He has to be on his way out this offseason.
What do you think, Bengals fans? Do you foresee any other players on the roster not being with the team next year?