Cincinnati Bengals ranked as least-valuable franchise in entire NFL
There are 32 teams in the NFL, and the Cincinnati Bengals came in dead-last in a recent ranking of team valuations from CNBC. The rankings factor in a team’s overall revenue, profit and debt.
The Bengals are on the opposite end of the spectrum from the Cowboys
The Bengals were cited with an overall value of $5.25 billion, which came in just behind the Arizona Cardinals, who were second to last with a value of $5.3 billion. Unsurpsiingly, the Dallas Cowboys topped the list with an incredible overall value of $11 billion. In other words, the Cowboys are worth more than twice as much as the Bengals. That could be a tough pill to swallow for some fans in Cincinnati.
Behind the Cowboys, the Los Angeles Rams are the second-most valuable team in the league with a net worth of $8 billion. The New England Patriots ($7.9 billion), New York Giants ($7.85 billion) and Las Vegas Raiders ($7.8 billion) round out the rest of the top five. The complete list can be seen here.
So, what does this mean for the Bengals? Well, not too much really, at least from a fan's perspective, but it could explain why the team is tighter when it comes to spending compared to some other teams.
It also isn't super surprising, as the Bengals aren't in a major media market, and the organization doesn't have the same history of success that some of the other teams at the top of the list do. Success -- specifically in the form of championships, or at least deep playoff runs -- helps franchises gain value, and the Bengals are still seeking that first Super Bowl title.
Despite being last on the list, it's still staggering to think about the value of the team when you consider that Paul Brown, the father of current owner Mike Brown, purchased the team for $8 million in 1967. That would be one heck of a profit if the Brown family ever decided to sell the team.