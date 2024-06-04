5 Bengals candidates to be cut going into the summer
By Ryan Heckman
Now that the Cincinnati Bengals are in the thick of their offseason program and currently running through OTAs, fans can only eagerly await the more exciting times.
Training camp is what's next, but let's be honest. We're all ready for the season at this point.
Before we even get to the preseason, though, we're going to see some roster battles take place. Throughout training camp, there will be some tight races for some of the final roster spots. Which guys are candidates to be cut, and why?
These five Bengals could be considered on the roster bubble at the moment
Tanner Hudson, TE
First up, we look at the tight end room which features a new starter in 2024. The Bengals signed Mike Gesicki in free agency, and hopefully he is able to give the offense a consistent presence at the tight end position going forward.
Behind Gesicki is veteran Drew Sample, whom the Bengals invested in by re-signing on a 3-year deal this offseason. Then, there is Tanner Hudson, who appeared in 12 games for Cincy last year, ending with career highs in receptions (39), receiving yards (352) and scored his first career receiving touchdown.
Still, things look grim for Hudson after the Bengals drafted Erick All out of Iowa. All is recovering from a torn ACL suffered last year, which might be what ultimately allows Hudson to make the roster, at least initially. However, once All is healthy, if the Bengals don't keep four tight ends, then Hudson could be the first one on the outside looking in.