5 Bengals candidates to be cut going into the summer
By Ryan Heckman
Jalen Davis, CB
Veteran corner Jalen Davis has played six seasons in the NFL after going undrafted and beginning his career in 2018 with the Dolphins. He's now spent four seasons with Cincinnati, mostly as a reserve and special teams player.
Last year, Davis played 46 percent of special teams snaps. At the moment, he projects to be the second nickel corner, behind Mike Hilton. But, the Bengals did spend a seventh rounder on Daijahn Anthony out of Ole Miss. Although it's just a seventh-round pick, general managers do not like to waste draft capital. Anthony could make this team, pushing Davis off the tail end.
Shedrick Jackson, WR
Last year, Shedrick Jackson went undrafted out of Auburn and wound up signing with the Bengals. He spent the summer months with Cincy before ultimately being cut, and was brought back on the practice squad.
This year, Jackson may have had an inkling he could make the team with Tyler Boyd hitting free agency. But, those hopes appear to be dashed now that the Bengals invested a third-round pick into Alabama's Jermaine Burton.
Maybe the only way Jackson has a shot at making the squad is if the Bengals do, in fact, trade Tee Higgins. Then, he'll have a fighting chance.