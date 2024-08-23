Cincinnati Bengals roster cuts tracker: Live updates before cut day
Preseason play is now over for the Cincinnati Bengals. The team wen 0-3 in exhibitions this year, with losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (17-14), Chicago Bears (27-3) and Indianapolis Colts (27-14). The next time we see the Bengals out on the football fild will be for the regaulr season opener against the New England Patriots on Sept. 8.
Before then though, the Bengals have to make some very difficult decision in trimming the roster down from the 90-plus players they brought into training camp down to the 53 guys who will be on the regular season roster. Those decisions are never easy, and the Bengals will have some especially tough calls to make this year.
Keeping track of all of the roster trimmings can prove challenging, but we're here to help. Here you'll find everything you need to know about Cincinnati's 2024 roster cuts including the date that they must be made by, and an updated list of all of the players who will be moving on.
When is the 2024 roster cut date for the Bengals?
The way the NFL handles cuts leading up to the regular season has changed recently. The league used to have several different cut dates throughout the preseason, with rosters getting trimmed incrementally. But, that is no longer the case. The league now just utilizes a single cut day to trim rosters from 90 at the start of camp down to 53. This year, the cut date is Tuesday, August 27. All cuts must occur prior to 4 p.m. ET on that date.
Bengals roster cut tracker
Below is the list of players who the Bengals have parted ways with leading up to the 2024 campaign. Veteran players with four years of experience get released and immediately become unrestricted free agents, while players with less than four years of experience get waived. These players must pass through waivers -- and can be claimed by one of the league's other 31 teams -- before hitting free agency.
Here's a look at the players the Bengals have parted ways with so far:
- DT Devonnsha Maxwell (Waived)
- P Austin McNamara (Waived)
- WR Tre Mosley (Waived)
This list will continue to be updated as more moves are made.