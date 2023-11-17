Bengals Rumors: 4 free agent QBs to sign as insurance after Joe Burrow injury
A season-ending wrist injury will leave Cincy without their franchise quarterback.
By Ryan Heckman
Thursday night was much more than just a loss for the Cincinnati Bengals. It wasn't just a loss in the W/L column, but a season-long loss for star quarterback Joe Burrow.
Burrow sustained a wrist injury during the game, forcing backup Jake Browning into action. Friday afternoon, it was announced that Burrow would indeed miss the remainder of the season with a torn ligament in that wrist.
Burrow will need surgery to fix the issue, and even if the Bengals make a run to the postseason. he would not be able to return by then. The next time we see him will be in the fall of 2024.
With Burrow out for the year, it looks like it's up to Browning to take on the job. The sneaky-athletic Browning has a big arm and can run a bit, so the Bengals may not be truly down for the count. But, as some possible insurance, Cincinnati should look to free agency.
There are four quarterbacks, specifically, that make sense.
1. Will Grier
Will Grier is the only one of this group to not be a longtime NFL veteran. The reason why he makes sense for the Bengals? He was on the team's practice squad this past summer. He knows the playbook. He's familiar with the offense.
The former West Virginia product hasn't had a ton of real NFL experience since being drafted in the third round back in 2019, but his familiarity should count for something.
While Grier isn't the best-possible option, especially if the Bengals want to make a playoff run, he is at least a logical choice.
2. Joe Flacco
Just a couple of days before Burrow's injury, another AFC North team experienced some tough news at the quarterback position. The Cleveland Browns will now be without their starting quarterback, Deshaun Watson, for the remainder of the year.
Already, Cleveland has been exploring their options outside of the building, including bringing in veteran Joe Flacco for a workout. If Cincinnati is interested in the former Super Bowl champion, they might need to act quickly.
Flacco last played in 2022 when he started four games for the New York Jets, going 1-3 in those starts. That was the third season he spent with the Jets after playing one year for the Denver Broncos. Of course, prior to those stints, Flacco played a long time for the Baltimore Ravens.
Flacco is no stranger to the black and blue beatings the AFC North can give. He's familiar with the rivalry and the brand of football that's played here. He was always known as one of the tougher quarterbacks to play the position while in the league, and brings a whole lot of experience and knowledge to the locker room.
Over his illustrious career, Flacco went 10-5 in the playoffs. They didn't call him "Joe Cool" for nothing.
3. Nick Foles
Next up, the Bengals could turn to another longtime veteran, Nick Foles. Over his 11 years in the league, Foles played for six different teams but never one in the AFC North. His most memorable years were, of course, with the Philadelphia Eagles when he took over for a once-MVP candidate Carson Wentz and led those Eagles to a Super Bowl victory.
Oh, and he won the Super Bowl MVP as well.
Foles is a pure pocket passer without much mobility. In fact, he's been known as more of a statue in the pocket toward the tail end of his career. That would be the biggest reason why not to sign him, especially competing in a division with defenses like Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Baltimore. The pass rushes are fierce in this AFC North, and Foles would be set up for some big hits by coming here.
But, Foles is also an experienced, level-headed quarterback who has always been a phenomenal teammate no matter where he's been. Over the course of his career, Foles has thrown for over 14,000 yards, 82 touchdowns and 47 interceptions.
4. Matt Ryan
Finally, let's look at Matt Ryan, a current CBS commentator and analyst. Ryan decided to take the 2023 season off from playing, but hasn't called it quits. He has told outlets that he's stayed in shape and wants to play next year, should he get an opportunity.
The 15-year veteran spent the first 14 years of his career with the Atlanta Falcons and was one of the most consistent quarterbacks in football for a solid decade. Speaking of decade, Ryan went for at least 4,000 passing yards in 10-straight seasons from 2011-2020 with the Falcons.
This guy is used to throwing the football and throwing it a lot. He also played with a big, dominant wide receiver in Julio Jones, and he'd have a familiar feeling while throwing it to a guy like Ja'Marr Chase. Ryan played last season with the Colts, and to be truthful, he looked as though he could be ready to retire. He didn't have a lot left in the tank.
But, his body also hasn't been hit in a while. He didn't go through the grueling training camp days this year. He'd come in fresh and in-shape. Could the Bengals talk him out of his current gig to make a comeback?